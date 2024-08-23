Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $53.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

