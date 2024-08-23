Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$73.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$73.10. The company has a market cap of C$68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.11 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.301217 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

