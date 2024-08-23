Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Wolfe Research began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $35.82 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 79,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 147,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 55,945 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

