Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CPGet Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$123.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.26, for a total value of C$6,307,717.49. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.26, for a total transaction of C$6,307,717.49. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Insiders have sold a total of 128,530 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,182 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE CP opened at C$109.43 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CPGet Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3040191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

