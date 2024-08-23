Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 119.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CSIQ. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Glj Research raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $812.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Canadian Solar by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,081 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,126 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Canadian Solar by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 151,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

