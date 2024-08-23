Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$285.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$290.33 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of CWB opened at C$49.25 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$24.66 and a one year high of C$49.34. The company has a market cap of C$4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.85.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CWB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC cut Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$55.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson bought 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

