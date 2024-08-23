Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 636,658 shares trading hands.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About Cannabis Sativa
Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabis Sativa
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.