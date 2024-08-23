Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 636,658 shares trading hands.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

