Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.04.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Canoo Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Canoo
In other news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 729,236 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 95.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Canoo during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.
