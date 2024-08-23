Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.79

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.79 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 19.42 ($0.25). Capita shares last traded at GBX 18.92 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,208,672 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPI shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capita from GBX 1,800 ($23.39) to GBX 2,200 ($28.59) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
