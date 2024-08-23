Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

