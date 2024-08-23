CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $31.37 and last traded at $31.78. 161,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 917,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Specifically, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,746.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other CareDx news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CareDx Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. The company had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 1,085.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,140,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,248,000 after buying an additional 1,960,308 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,025,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 963,554 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 180,334 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

