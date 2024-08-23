CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT Raised to $31.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,267,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,925,000 after buying an additional 2,376,832 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,869,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,626,000 after acquiring an additional 281,120 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $41,763,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

