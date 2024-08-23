Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CCIF)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 52.0% annually over the last three years.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

CCIF stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe bought 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $103,143.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

