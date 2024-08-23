Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.
Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s
Carter’s Stock Performance
Carter’s stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $88.03.
Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carter’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.
About Carter’s
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.
