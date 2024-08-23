Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Carter's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Carter’s stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.