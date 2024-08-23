Carvana Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 118,188 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 79,352 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.40.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,767,000. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,686,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 135.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 124.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE CVNA opened at $153.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $159.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.