Carvana Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 118,188 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 79,352 call options.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.40.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $15,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,814 shares in the company, valued at $76,051,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,496,236 shares of company stock worth $314,460,885 over the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,767,000. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,686,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 135.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 124.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $153.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $159.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

