Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Acquires 250,000 Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,025,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,247,768.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 525,408 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $845,906.88.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $785,000.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,000,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $316,000.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Up 0.5 %

LAB opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $37.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Standard BioTools by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,993,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Standard BioTools in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 783.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 578,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 512,937 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LAB

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.