Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Acquires 500,000 Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,025,821 shares in the company, valued at $100,749,059.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $462,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 525,408 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $845,906.88.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $785,000.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,000,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $1,630,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. On average, analysts predict that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 1,775,900.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on LAB

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.