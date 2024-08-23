Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Steve Mant Acquires 3,230 Shares of Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) insider Steve Mant acquired 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £9,948.40 ($12,926.72).
Castings Price Performance
Castings stock opened at GBX 312 ($4.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.60 million, a PE ratio of 821.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 359.01. Castings P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286 ($3.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 408 ($5.30).
Castings Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 14.19 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Castings’s previous dividend of $4.13. Castings’s dividend payout ratio is 4,736.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Castings
Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.
Read More
