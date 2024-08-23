CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAVA opened at $101.92 on Friday. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.59 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

