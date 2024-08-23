CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.59 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $13,095,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,341,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.