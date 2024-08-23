Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock worth $3,063,663. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $210.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

