CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.59

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$77.59 and last traded at C$77.59, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.58.

CCL Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$911.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.