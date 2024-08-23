Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33). 111,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 52,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 33.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £19.46 million, a PE ratio of -267.18 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.29.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.