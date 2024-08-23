Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Holdings Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Celanese by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,560,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after buying an additional 354,367 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after buying an additional 329,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,158,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,447,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CE opened at $129.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average is $148.45. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

