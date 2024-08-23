Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 1,185,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 741,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Celsius Resources Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.64.

Celsius Resources Company Profile

Celsius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of mineral properties in Australia, Namibia, and the Philippines. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog copper gold project located in the Philippines.

