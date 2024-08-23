CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Trading 4.1% Higher

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 744,591 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 205,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, Clarus Securities upgraded CEMATRIX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.82.

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the sale and onsite production of cellular concrete for various applications in the infrastructure, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach fills, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, such as tunnel grouting, annular pipe grout, and pipe abandonment, as well as flowable fills applications.

