Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.01 and traded as high as C$2.29. Centamin shares last traded at C$2.29, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

Centamin Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.01.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

