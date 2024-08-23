Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Barclays

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Centene by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,491,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

