Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 128 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $352,161,000 after acquiring an additional 47,832 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 189,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $95,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.9% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $4,714,502.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,285,234.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,775 shares of company stock valued at $211,513,963. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.6 %

META opened at $535.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.03 and a 12-month high of $542.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $501.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

