Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $194.54

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.54 ($2.53) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.53). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 190.20 ($2.47), with a volume of 104,129 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 230 ($2.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.79) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of £331.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,268.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 194.54.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

