C&F Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

C&F Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $31.15 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Charles Elis Olsson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $28,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

