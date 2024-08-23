CF Industries (CF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CF Industries (NYSE: CF) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2024 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

8/12/2024 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CF opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Get CF Industries Holdings Inc alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in CF Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.