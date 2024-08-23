CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.00

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $107.00 and traded as high as $110.62. CGI shares last traded at $108.70, with a volume of 128,773 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,239,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $85,909,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 3,776.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,381,000 after purchasing an additional 681,747 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,156,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,181,000 after purchasing an additional 493,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,103,000 after buying an additional 272,371 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

