Charles R. Crisp Sells 6,500 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $125.22 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day moving average of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

