Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,320. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

