Chemung Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Chemung Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHMG opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $214.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.17.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $33,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

