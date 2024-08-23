Chemung Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Chemung Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHMG opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $214.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $33,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.