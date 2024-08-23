Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CQP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NYSE:CQP opened at $47.83 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 23.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 980.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $276,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

