Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.63. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,221,000 after buying an additional 213,235 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 28.8% in the second quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,682,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,333,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,005,000 after buying an additional 510,664 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,900,000 after acquiring an additional 307,814 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.