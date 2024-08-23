Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of FOX by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 463,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 162,768 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 145,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 78,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

