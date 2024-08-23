Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

