Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,823,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $82.73 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $988.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

