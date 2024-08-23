Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,254,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,464,000 after buying an additional 94,856 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,279,000 after acquiring an additional 254,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after acquiring an additional 258,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of DOX opened at $84.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

