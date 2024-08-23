Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $558,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,618 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG opened at $13.47 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

