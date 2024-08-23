Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.60.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

