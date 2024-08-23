Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE MC opened at $65.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -344.26 and a beta of 1.34. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,263.16%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $365,561.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $365,561.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.