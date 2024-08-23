Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 2,165 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $191.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $192.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.