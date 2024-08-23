Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 11,159 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $100,519,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after purchasing an additional 262,222 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in United Therapeutics by 567.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $980,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,266 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,580 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $346.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $353.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.09 and a 200-day moving average of $271.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

