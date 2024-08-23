Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 551,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,938,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $32,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $67.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

