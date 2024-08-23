Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 272 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $124.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.08. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

