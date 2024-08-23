Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 308 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $169.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $192.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ralph Lauren

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.